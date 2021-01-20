New Delhi: Actor Pulkit Samrat has an emotional association with his vanity van. The actor says he can laugh, cry, and dance because nobody is watching him — even roam naked in the van!

Wednesday, Pulkit shared a photo from the his vanity van where he poses with his upper body bare.

He wrote: “Shoot life. My van’s my holy place. I can cry there. Scream there. Laugh ridiculously, dance like no one’s watching and cause no one’s watching, I can roam naked too! It’s my space that I crave for while am on the set where I belong to the director, producer, writer, choreographer, cinematographer, spots, light men, my fellow actors, dancers, setting team, costume team, production team, assistants, sound people and many many more visitors!”

“When I loose myself in the middle of this sea of talented people, I rush to my van. For grounding, for balance, for the equilibrium that’s easy to loose. My set’s my happy place. My van’s my holy place.. #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed on floor now..#shootlife #moviemaking #filming #happyplace,” the actor added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)

Pulkit is currently shooting for his upcoming film Suswagatam Khushamadeed. Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the plot is based on social harmony, and how love is the strongest thing in the world and can conquer all. The film will be extensively shot in Delhi and Agra.

Pulkit will also feature in upcoming projects like Fukrey 3 and Bulbul Marriage Hall.