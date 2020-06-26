Youngsters should not only be tolerant but also respect the spiritual beliefs of others, says Srimandir servitor Anil Gochhikar who happens to be a bodybuilder at international level

Arindam Ganguly, OP

Bhubaneswar/Puri: His dhoti-clad chiseled body on Lord Jagannath’s chariot had gone viral on social media last year. Anil Gochhikar needs no introduction to the readers, netizens in particular. Even as he is a bodybuilder of international fame, this particular image added quite a few exciting adjectives to his name such as ‘Baahubali of Odisha’ or ‘The bodyguard of Lord Jagannath’.

Anil, who has defied the myth – vegetarians can’t be bodybuilders – is in the limelight yet again.

This time, his image of pulling a chariot during Rath Yatra has gone viral on social media.

“I had no intention to become an Internet sensation, it has happened like many other things in life,” explained the winner of Mr Eastern India-2020 who also serves as a servitor in Puri Srimandir.

Sharing this year’s Rath Yatra experience with Orissa POST, Anil, who has bagged Mr Odisha title on several occasions, said, “The experience was quite different from the previous years. In compliance with the Supreme Court order, the administration tasked the servitors to pull the chariots in the absence of devotees. I was excited to get such a lifetime opportunity. I pulled a chariot on Bada Danda for the first time in my life and it was surreal experience. I am quite happy that no one interfered in temple traditions.”

He went on to add that God decides the fate of every individual and what has happened was His wish.

Anil’s family has been involved with various rituals of Srimandir. His elder brother Damodar Gochikar, was also into bodybuilding and even won a gold medal in a eastern zonal competition. However, he quit the sport to look after family business. Besides, he had to get involved in temple activities also.

Anil had no dream to become a professional bodybuilder as such. He just moved with the flow. Anil took up bodybuilding very late at the age of 30 in 2009. Then the district lacked proper infrastructure to groom a professional bodybuilder.

“I used to practice in a local gym with my friends. But the equipments were not up to mark there. The gym was not only charging exorbitant fees, the food supplements were also very pricy,” said Anil.

Sensing his passion for bodybuilding, his brother set up a gym in 2010 to encourage Anil. Then, there was no looking back for him.

He has also represented India in the 51st Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships.

Asked about his advice to the young bodybuilders, Anil said, the youngsters should not only be tolerant but also respect the spiritual beliefs of others. The youth should also be patient to achieve their goals, he added.