New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan Tuesday to address the situation following the departure of six AAP Rajya Sabha MPs from the state, who left the party to join the BJP a week ago.

MLAs from the ruling AAP congregated at Rail Bhawan, near Rashtrapati Bhawan, expressing their hope that the President would deliver justice for the party.

During the meeting, Mann and the President focused on the defection of the six Rajya Sabha MPs from AAP in Punjab, according to party leaders.

Our struggle for the protection of Punjab’s rights and interests continues unabated. Today, we have set out in the company of all AAP MLAs to discuss Punjab’s burning issues and present the state’s resounding voice before the esteemed President, Mann said in a post on X ahead of his meeting with Murmu.