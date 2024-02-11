Chandigarh: Ahead of farmers’ plan to head towards the national capital to stage protests, the Haryana government has sealed the state’s border with Punjab in Ambala and also ordered suspension of mobile Internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts, an official said Sunday.

To prevent any disturbance in the law and order situation, mobile Internet services will be suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa districts till 11.59 pm February 13.

The government has advised commuters not to take the Delhi-Chandigarh highway.

A huge concrete wall was erected on the highway at Shambhu border in Ambala.

Authorities have also placed barricades to close the Punjab-Haryana borders in Jind and Fatehabad districts.

Haryana Police have released a traffic advisory, suggesting people to restrict their travel on the main roads of the state to only essential reasons February 13 due to possible traffic disturbances on key routes from Haryana to Punjab.

Over 200 farmers’ unions will march to the national capital February 13 to press the Centre for accepting their demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

IANS