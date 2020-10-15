Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday decided not to open multiplexes and cinema halls.

“Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government decides not to open multiplexes, cinema halls and entertainment parks in the state yet,” Chief Minister’s Media Advisor Raveen Thukral informed in a tweet.

“However, Ramlilas to be allowed with strict Covid protocols,” he added.

The Centre had allowed the opening of the cinema halls and multiplexes across the country from October 15 but with certain conditions, including 50 per cent occupancy. However, the exhibition of films was not allowed in the containment zones.

The cinema halls and multiplexes have been shut since the end of March due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

IANS