Chandigarh: In a swift Intelligence-led operation, the Counter Intelligence of Amritsar successfully busted an illegal weapon smuggling module and apprehended Gurbaaz Singh, an associate of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, and recovered six .32 bore pistols along with 10 rounds of ammunition, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Saturday.

He said preliminary investigations revealed the recovered firearms were smuggled from Madhya Pradesh for use in criminal activities in Punjab.

Further investigations are in progress to trace the supply chain and other persons involved in the illegal arms trade.

“Police teams are putting all efforts to unearth the whole network, identify the complete procurement and supply chain across to bust the network,” DGP Yadav wrote on X.

In another major action this week, the key accused, Mohit, who was allegedly involved in blast cases at Jaintipur in Amritsar and Raimal in Batala, was neutralised in a retaliatory fire by police teams in an encounter that took place in Batala Thursday evening.

That development came hours after Batala Police solved the blast cases after busting a Pakistan ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module being operated by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda and US-based terrorist Happy Passia with the arrest of its two operatives — Mohit and Vishal, both belonging to Batala.

As per the information, the sound of a blast was heard at the residence of a Constable in Raimal February 17, while another blast took place at the residence of Pappu Jaitipuria in Amritsar January 15.

Terrorist Happy Passian used social media to claim responsibility for both the blasts.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range), Satinder Singh, has said that following disclosures of accused Mohit about arms and ammunition concealed at a place, the latter was being taken for recovery of the cache and upon reaching the spot, the accused opened fire at the police party to evade custody, in response the police acted in self-defence.

He said the injured accused was taken to Civil Hospital Batala, where he was declared brought dead.

“During this course of action, our one police officer has also sustained a bullet injury,” said the DIG.

Senior Superintendent of Police Suhail Qasim Mir said that police teams have identified two more accused involved in blast cases, and a manhunt is on to nab them.

IANS