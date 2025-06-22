New Delhi: In a major intelligence-based operation, Amritsar Rural Police in Punjab apprehended two persons suspected of espionage activities linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said this on his X handle Sunday, also announcing the identities of the two accused.

The arrested accused were identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopy Foji and Sahil Masih alias Shali.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that Gurpreet Singh was in direct contact with operatives of the Pakistan ISI and is suspected of sharing sensitive and confidential information via pen drives.

The key ISI handler involved in the case has been identified as Rana Javed, said the DGP in his post.

“Two mobile phones reportedly used to communicate with ISI operatives have been seized,” the post further said.

The DGP said that investigations “are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network.”

He also said that the probe is aimed at identifying all collaborators.

DGP Yadav in the post said that the Punjab Police remain committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation and will take all necessary actions against those involved in anti-national activities.

Earlier in an operation, the Punjab Police arrested a spy with links to ISI and Pakistan-based Khalistani supporter Gopal Singh Chawla.

The accused, Gagandeep Singh, was arrested in Tarn Taran June 2. According to officials, he had been leaking sensitive and classified information, including details of troop deployments and strategic locations, posing a serious threat to national security.

Investigations have also revealed that the accused had been sharing classified information, including troop deployments, strategic locations, and army movements during Operation Sindoor, posing a serious threat to national security, the DGP had said.

The police teams recovered two mobile devices from the possession of the accused, containing sensitive intelligence that he shared with the Pakistani intelligence operatives, as well as the details of over 20 ISI contacts. The accused has also received payments from operatives via Indian channels.

June 21, in a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled a Pakistan-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module being operated by UK-based handler Dharam Singh, alias Dharma Sandhu, with the arrest of a local operative and recovered six sophisticated foreign-made pistols from his possession, said DGP Gaurav Yadav Saturday.

The arrested accused were identified as Onkar Singh, alias Nawab, a resident of Jalalusma village in Amritsar. The weapons, smuggled via drones from across the India-Pakistan border, include four 9 mm Glock pistols and two .30 bore PX5 pistols.

IANS