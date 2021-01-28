Mumbai: Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has suffered a nose bleed while shooting at minus 9 degrees celsius in Kashmir.

Guru posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen wearing a tuxedo and his nose bleeds. Behind him one can see snow-capped mountains.

“So difficult to shoot at -9 degrees Celsius but Hardwork is the only way forward. We did great shoot in Kashmir. Out soon” he wrote as the caption.

— Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) January 27, 2021

Guru was shooting for the video of his new song in Kashmir. The music video titled Abhi na chhodho mujhe also features actor Mrunal Thakur.