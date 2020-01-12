Bolangir: Punjilal Meher, the main accused in the Patnagarh parcel bomb blast case, came out of Bolangir jail Sunday 2:00 pm to perform the last rites of his mother after being granted permission by a local court.

Patnagarh ADJM court had Saturday denied the bail petition of Punjilal but allowed him to perform the funeral rites of his mother under police custody.

Amidst tight security, he has been taken to Rampur in Patnagarh where he will perform the last rites of his mother, it was learnt. Meher is out to perform the funeral rites of his mother Indumati Meher (72), who passed away at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir Friday night.

Notably, Punjilal, a lecturer at Jyoti Vikash Junior College at Bhainsa near Patnagarh, was arrested by the state Crime Branch April 25, 2018, in the parcel bomb blast case in which a newly-married techie Soumya Sekhar Sahu and his grandmother Jemamani Sahu were killed. Soumya Sekhar’s wife Reema had received serious injuries in the incident.

Investigators have alleged that Punjilal plotted and executed the murder very minutely after he was replaced as principal of the college by the deceased groom’s mother.

