Bolangir: Punjilal Meher, the mastermind of sensational Patnagarh parcel bomb explosion case that claimed two lives and grievously injured another in Bolangir district February 23, 2018 was produced before Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court here Tuesday.

Meher was out on bail to attend the cremation rituals of his mother who expired recently. He was produced in the SDJM court after his bail period came to an end. He is likely to be moved to jail again.

According to a source, Meher had approached the HC seeking a regular bail to take part in his mother’s cremation rituals. However, Justice AK Mishra had rejected the plea January 17.

It should be mentioned here that the February 23, 2018 parcel bomb explosion had killed newly-married Soumya Sekhar Sahu and his grandmother Jemamani apart from leaving his wife Rimarani grievously injured.

The Crime Branch had arrested Meher April 25 the same year in connection with the case.

PNN