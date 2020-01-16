Bolangir: Patnagarh bomb blast convict Punjilal Meher’s wife Soudamini Meher has sent a legal notice to then crime branch IG Arun Bothra.

Sources said, Soudamini has been opposing the making of a film based on the parcel bomb blast case of Patnagarh.

Accusing Arun Bothra as a promoter of the film, Soudamini has sent him a legal notice through her lawyer.

She has also forwarded the copies of the legal notice to Secretary to the president, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Saha, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Chief Minister of Odisha Patnaik and Odisha Police DG Shri Abhay.

Notably, Punjilal, a lecturer at Jyoti Vikash Junior College at Bhainsa near Patnagarh, was arrested by the state Crime Branch April 25, 2018, in the parcel bomb blast case in which a newly-married techie Soumya Sekhar Sahu and his grandmother Jemamani Sahu were killed. Soumya Sekhar’s wife Reema had received serious injuries in the incident.

Investigators have alleged that Punjilal plotted and executed the murder very minutely after he was replaced as principal of the college by the deceased groom’s mother.

PNN