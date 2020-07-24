Puri: Four wards of the the Penthakanta area of this city has been declared as a ‘Containment Zone’ for 10 days after 20 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 48-hours. This information was given by Puri District Collector Balwant Singh here Friday. The Containment Zone will come into effected from July 24 (Friday) 9.00pm to August 3, 5.00pm in four wards of the Penthakanta locality.

The areas that will come under Containment Zone are Ward No. 25, Ward No. 26, Ward No. 31 and Ward No. 32. Among the prominent localities that will come under the Containment Zone are Youth Hostel Chowk to Kamala Hospital, Jayi Rajguru Chowk to Ram Mandir Chowk, Odisha Bakery Chowk, RWSS Chowk, ITI Chowk to Pump House Chowk to Ganga Mandir Chowk, Pink House Chowk to Sunar Gouranga Chowk.

Movement of both vehicles and locals has been totally prohibited to and from the containment zone. Local residents have been instructed to stay at home. All shops, business establishments, government and private institutions will remain closed during the containment period. Supply of medicines and essential commodities will be taken care of by personnel of the Puri Municipality.

Officials have asked people to inform immediately to the COVID-19 Care Centres in the area, if they develop any symptoms of the infection.

Puri district has so far reported 496 positive cases till Friday.

PNN