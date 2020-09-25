Puri: Artistic marvel of a young chap in Puri district has made it to the Asia Book of Records. Young and talented craftsman Biswajeet Nayak built a majestic idol of Lord Ganesh which has been shortlisted to be featured in the next edition of Asia Book of Records.

Also read: Tusker carcass found in Dhenkanal paddy field

The idol of Lord Ganesh has been made with 5,575 ice-cream sticks.

“We appreciate the effort and patience shown by you. Your skills have been acknowledged and as per verification done by the Editorial Board of Asia Book of Records, only the best one has been selected and approved by us,” a mail from ABR to Biswajeet read.

It is known that, the idol of Lord Ganesh is 55 inches tall and 33 inches wide and is a replica of Puri Jagannath temple’s ‘Nata Ganesh’.

Notably, 19-year-old Biswajeet had built a chariot of Lord Jagannath using 2,575 ice-cream sticks earlier. The structure had made it to India Book of Records this year.

PNN