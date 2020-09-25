Dhenkanal: A tusker was found lying dead in a paddy field at Patharakhamba village under Mahabiroda forest range in Dhenkanal district Friday.

After finding out the carcass of the pachyderm, some villagers informed the forest department following which officials rushed to the spot and launched a probe.

Also read: Odisha government greenlights bridge over Mahanadi River ahead of Tirtol bypoll

While the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, an investigation is underway. That said, it is being suspected that last night’s lightning could have been the reason behind the jumbo’s death.

Dhenkanal divisional forest officer (DFO) Prakash Chandra Gojineni said, “The age of the tusker is expected to be between 10 to 12 years. We are examining the cause of its death from various angles. I am ruling out the possibility of electrocution, as there is no live electric wire nearby. No external injury is there either. Slight bleeding was noticed from the elephant’s mouth.”

“Our veterinarian will conduct an autopsy and we will be sending sample to our laboratory for forensic test. The cause of death can be ascertained and poisoning angle will be known only after receiving the autopsy report,” the DFO added.

PNN