Puri: After a new COVID-19 case was identified from Madhuban Chowk near Nabakalebar Road in Puri District, the district administration declared the area as a containment zone, informed Puri District Administration, Monday.

The chowk has been sealed for an indefinite period.

After sealing the area, the district administration has started random swab sample collection of the local residents and disinfection work in the chowk areas.

Also Read: Mayurbhanj Rajmata Bharati Rajyalaxmi passes away at 94

Entry of outsiders has been strictly restricted in this zone. The district administration will distribute essential commodities to the locals in these areas. The district administration has directed all the government and private organisations of the area to close their commercial establishments.

With one new fresh COVID case detected in the district Monday, the total tally in the district reached 364. 96 patients are still undergoing treatment at the dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and 265 persons have recovered from the disease. Two persons succumbed to COVID-19 while one COVID-19 patient died due to other diseases.

PNN