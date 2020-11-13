Puri: District Collector Balwant Singh has been moving around the city, covering all the lanes, bylanes and mutts on a bicycle for the last two days.

Collector Singh has been doing the rounds of the city on a bicycle to see for himself whether denizens of the holy town are practicing cleanliness or not. This has endeared the Collector all the more to the people of this holy town.

The district administration is eyeing for the top rank amongst the cleanest cities in India in Swachh Survekshan 2021.

For this, the administration had launched ‘Mo Dham, Mo Garba’ campaign. During this week-long campaign, several steps were taken to sensitise people about the importance of cleanliness. The denizens have taken a pledge not to litter garbage.

Collector Singh is moving around on a bicycle to see whether the people are sticking to their pledges or not.

During this, if he finds garbage piling up at any place he immediately takes steps for their removal and creates awareness among the people residing in nearby localities.

He has also visited Odia Mutt, Radhakant Mutt and other mutts and had a discussion with the mutt residents. He wanted to know if ‘Swachh Sabari’ is visiting the mutts to collect separated garbage or not.

He also visited Bada Odia Mutt, the mutt established by poet Atibadi Jagannath Das, who composed the Odia Bhagabat. He inspected the stability of the mutt too.

He was seen directing officials to take steps to remove the debris generated during the eviction drive. He also inquired about the proper functioning of ‘Kaibalya Rath’ engaged to lift leftovers of Mahaprasad.

Among others, Puri municipality, executive officer, Bijay Kumar Dash, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, administrator (Development), Ajay Kumar Jenna, district culture officer Choudhury Arabind Das were seen accompanying the Collector.

PNN