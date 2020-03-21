Puri: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Collector of Puri, Balwant Singh, has announced an odd-even formula for public transportation in the district including buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws in an attempt to restrict unnecessary travel Saturday.

Through a video, the Collector said, “We are taking certain steps to address the issue of coronavirus. The shops will be closed from Saturday. All shopping centres, except groceries, vegetables, etc. shops, will be closed.”

There will be no congregation of more than seven persons anywhere. Auto and taxi traffic in the city will be regulated to maintain social distance. Vehicles with even numbers will operate on even dates while the vehicle with odd numbers will operate in odd days.

RTO and police will hold talks with the Taxi and Auto Association for the implementation of the odd-even rule.

Many persons are also distributing leaflets to create awareness about coronavirus. Various measures have also been taken by the district administration and the health department. Strict action will be taken against anyone, especially if they distribute leaflets without permission. In addition, some organizations are distributing masks.

“If anyone wants to distribute masks, then inform the District Monitoring Cell. It will be decided at the district level where all these materials will be distributed. This is especially true for employees, police and cleaners involved in spreading awareness. So it can be distributed to them through the administration,” Collector Singh added.

PNN