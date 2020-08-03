Puri: Praying for speedy recovery of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram near Delhi after being tested positive for COVID-19, Puri district BJP unit Monday lit lamps at lion’s gate of Sri Jagannath Temple here.

Party leaders and workers assembled at the temple’s lion gate in the morning. Lighting lamps, they wished his speedy recovery so that he could resume his duties as soon as possible.

Among others, MLA Jayant Kumar Sarangi, district president Ashrit Pattanayak, former district president Prabanjan Mohapatra and Bhawani Das attended the prayer meet.

Notably, Shah Sunday took to his twitter account to inform that he tested positive for coronavirus. The tweet in Hindi also informed that his health was fine and was being admitted to hospital as per the advice of doctor. He requested all those who came in contact with him in past few days to self-isolate and get tested.

