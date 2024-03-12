Puri: A jet-shaped metallic and fibre object was recovered from the fishing net of Pentkota sea fishermen Tuesday.

According to reports, six sea fishermen from Puri Pentkota fishermen settlement went for fishing to the sea towards Arakuda on Monday night.

When they returned Tuesday morning an object was found from their nets besides fish.

The object is a red colour aeroplane shaped having a parachute and other electronic gadgets. A writing on the body of the object reads “ “COG carried out on 19.2.24”and in second line “Tgt Wgt. 86kg T3” .

This apart on both of its wings written in bright colours as “SHIKARA “and “TARGET” on the other wing.

The Police believe that it could be a part of a drone or a device used in ships and boats.

Police seized the object and informed the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur to ascertain the nature of the object.

UNI