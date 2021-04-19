Puri: The Puri district administration is in deep slumber.

The fire fighting systems at Puri district headquarters hospital (DHH), TB and IDH Hospital and Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya are allegedly not up to the mark.

While one hospital lacks the required firefighting systems, another hospital has fire fighting equipments lying defunct.

The DHH, which is a six-storey building ,has been devoid of necessary precautionary mechanisms to tackle any unfortunate mishaps like fire accidents. The fire department earlier conducted inspections at the DHH on several occasions and submitted its report to the Chief District Medical Officer. But the action on the basis of those reports is nil.

The TB and IDH Hospital, which is now being used as a COVID-19 Hospital, offers the same picture. The facility has a fire fighting system. Unfortunately, the system is currently lying defunct.

Informing about the condition of the fire fighting system at Puri DHH, RTI activist Biswajit Mohanty said that no one is serious about the defunct fire fighting system at the DHH. Even as the fire department is always ready to provide any kind of help, it is the lethargic attitude of the CDMO that is spelling doom for the DHH.

Despite repeated attempts, neither the CDMO nor the ADMO were available for comments on the issue.

Meanwhile, assistant fire officer Pradeep Kumar Rout informed that they would inspect the condition of the fire fighting system at the DHH Monday. But the question remains that what is the use of such inspections when no action is being taken to get the system readied for any exigencies.

PNN