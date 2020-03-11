Puri: In view of the ‘Banaka Lagi’ rituals of the deities at Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri, the general ‘darshan’ will be restricted for four hours Wednesday.

According to public relations officer Laxmidhar Puja Panda, the servitors are set to perform ‘Banaka Lagi’, a secret ritual of the Holy Trinity between 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday.

Following age old traditions, the Jay-Vijay entrance gate of the 12th-century shrine will remain closed for the devotees during the four hours to maintain the secrecy of the ritual.

According to a temple servitors, ‘Banaka Lagi’ is a ritual in which fresh colours are applied to the idols. Datta Mohapatra servitors carry it out on a hereditary tradition after completion of the afternoon rituals.

