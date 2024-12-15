Bhubaneswar: The repair work of the Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath temple in Puri is scheduled to begin December 17, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced Sunday.

“Repairs of the Ratna Bhandar will begin December 17, focusing on primary repair work initially. An inventory and evaluation of the deities’ ornaments will be conducted thereafter,” the Law Minister informed.

The decision was finalised during a Niti Sub-Committee meeting. Following the receipt of the GPS survey report, necessary permissions were granted to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to commence the repair work, the minister added.

Coordination meetings between the temple administration and Chhatisa Nijog (a committee representing the temple’s servitors) have been held to ensure a smooth process.

The ASI has outlined a comprehensive schedule for the repairs, a source said.

According to the source, the Odisha government aims to complete the entire process, including repairs, inventory preparation, and evaluation, by January 31, 2025.

