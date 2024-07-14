Puri: The high-level committee overseeing the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar at Puri’s Jagannath Temple has announced that the inner chamber will be reopened Sunday between 1 PM and 1:30 PM.

Justice Biswanath Rath, Chairman of the committee, stated that members of the managing committee, two members of the high-level committee, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) representative, Puri district Collector, and specific servitors such as Bhandar Mekap and Tadau Karan will enter the Ratna Bhandar. A medical team and members of a snake helpline will be on standby outside the chamber, ready to assist if needed.

Justice Rath emphasized the solemnity of the occasion, stating, “We have surrendered before the Lord to give us strength to undertake the work.” The process of entering the temple will commence after the high-level committee meeting at 1 PM.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee informed that during the committee’s access to the Ratna Bhandar, temporary entry restrictions to the temple will be enforced. Only the Singhadwara gate will remain open, while all other gates will be closed. Authorized persons and servitors will be allowed entry according to a predetermined list. All committee members will undergo security checks, and the entire procedure will be videographed as per the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Sudarsan Pattnaik, a high-level committee member and renowned sand artist, indicated that his immediate priority is to address necessary repairs.

The Odisha government has issued an SOP to the SJTA and the temple management committee to ensure the inventory process is conducted transparently. A team led by SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee will oversee the operation. This team includes representatives from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), ASI, servitors associated with the Ratna Bhandar, and members of both the managing and high-level committees.

