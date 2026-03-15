Puri: The authorities of Shree Jagannath temple in Odisha’s Puri have suspended a servitor for three months for alleged dereliction of duty that led to a delay in performing rituals at the 12th-century shrine February 28.

In a statement, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said two other servitors, also accused of being negligent of duty, were also warned that they would face action for any misconduct in future.

“The SJTA will initiate disciplinary action against the two servitors if they indulge in any type of indiscipline and misconduct in the future,” Padhee said.

The suspended servitor has been barred from performing the rituals at the shrine during his suspension period, the SJTA said in the statement.

“We will be forced to extend the suspension period of the servitor and initiate stern action against him if he tries to create disturbances at the temple and obstruct others from performing rituals,” Padhee said.

The SJTA had earlier served show-cause notices to servitors for delay in the rituals at the 12th-century shrine February 28.

They were accused of misbehaving with the temple officials.

There was a delay of around four hours in the performance of rituals and the availability of Mahaprasad for devotees.

They submitted a reply, which was thoroughly examined before initiating action, the SJTA said.

The three servitors traditionally assist priests to decorate the trinity- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, with flowers and clothes.