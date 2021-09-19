Delang: Passengers of a bus were looted at an isolated place between Arisole Square and Khelaur Square under Delang police limits in Puri district late Saturday night.

According to a source, the ill-fated bus left Cuttack for Delang Saturday night. After the bus crossed Arisole Chowk, five to six youths waved down the bus. Mistaking them as passengers, the driver lowered the speed to take them on. But before the driver and passengers could figure out their motive, they damaged the glass of a right side window with a wooden plank. As a result, the bus came to a halt.

The youths forced their way into the bus and asked the passengers to hand over their valuables to them. The conductor of the bus was attacked after he resisted the loot attempt. They snatched the mobile phone and the cash bag away from him.

Moments later, they decamped from the spot not before attacking the passengers and driver Prasanna Kumar Baliarsingh and robbing them of valuables.

Prasanna later lodged an FIR with Delang police station. On being informed, Delang IIC Rashmiranjan Pattanayak along with a team reached the spot, rescued the injured passengers and got them admitted at Delang community health centre.

A detailed probe is underway, it was learnt.

PNN