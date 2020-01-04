Bhubaneswar: Puri sea beach has become the second cleanest beach and Gopalpur sea beach has secured fourth position in the list of cleanest beaches in India, a survey report issued by National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) has said.

NCCR carried out the survey in September 2019 that included 34 beaches in the country.

Puri district administration had launched a campaign ‘Mo Belabhumi’, sensitizing people to keep the beach neat and clean at that time. This apart, a mega beach cleaning drive was also carried out along the beach here on the occasion of International Coastal Clean-up Day in September.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to his tweeter handle to express his happiness on Puri being placed second in the list. “Odisha’s clean beaches are waiting for tourists. NCCR is extending support to us in this regard,” he tweeted.

India’s cleanest beaches awaits you in Odisha. National Centre for Coastal Research’s study backs our claims. So, this winter, escape the chill, enjoy the warmth of #Odisha’s rich culture and the inviting clean white sandy beaches of #Odisha.#OdishaBeachesCleanest pic.twitter.com/EBR7v3so1m — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) January 3, 2020

The district administration has thanked the volunteers for engaging in the cleanliness drive.