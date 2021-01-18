Puri: Odisha government is set to start restoration and renovation work of Raj Bhavan in Puri district.

Governor Ganeshi Lal laid the foundation stone for restoration and renovation of the Raj Bhavan, Sunday. Authorities are hoping to finish the work before this year’s Rath Yatra festival.

According to a source, the 20th century Raj Bhavan was severely damaged during the Cyclone Fani onslaught. As the palace has historic importance, the State government decided to give it a new look. These efforts of the government will also give tourists another reason to visit Puri.

Speaking on the sideline of the stone-laying function, Governor Lal said that the proposal of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the Centre to set up an airport in the town is a welcome step. It would lead to promotion of tourism at international level, he added.

He also appreciated various positive measures taken by the government and said that it would promote holistic development of the town.

PNN