Bhubaneswar: Amid uncertainty over the conduct of annual Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath this year due to COVID-related lockdown, Puri Gajapati King Dibyasingha Deb Friday said that a final decision on the cart festival can be taken after May 3, after the withdrawal of lockdown 2.0.

It was discussed at the meeting of Managing Committee of Srimandir held via video-conferencing mode. Puri King, Law Minister Pratap Jena and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Krishan Kumar attend the meeting from Bhubaneswar.

After attending the meeting, Deb said, “Since the lockdown restrictions are in force till May 3, there can be no public participation in any of rituals conducted outside any temple across the country.

The Puri King further stated that it is the responsibility of both Centre and the state government to decide whether Rath Yatra can be held in presence of only servitors and officials or not.

“Any decision in this regard, however, will be taken based on the revised guidelines which are expected to come up after the lockdown ends May 3,” he told reporters.