Puri: Hours after Supreme Court stayed observance of Rath Yatra in Puri, Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb said Thursday that the temple administration will approach Puri Govardhan Peetha Shankaracharya Nischalanada Saraswati over the issue.

In his reaction, Deb said the Supreme Court’s verdict has definitely hurt the sentiments of Lord Jagannath’s devotees across the globe. That said, everyone will need to abide by the Supreme Court decision, he added.

“A meeting of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee will be held soon. The festival cannot be held outside given the Supreme Court order. Jagadguru Shankaracharya’s opinion will be sought to see if it can be held inside the temple. The next course of action will be decided according to his suggestion and decision,” Deb said.

Notably, a bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices Dineesh Maheshwari and AS Bopanna Thursday issued the order saying in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, this year’s Rath Yatra at Puri in Odisha can’t be allowed.

The bench asked the Odisha government not to allow the festival or pilgrimage procession and other related activities anywhere in the state to avoid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

PNN