Puri: Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati Friday urged the Central government to maintain a friendly relationship with Nepal and solve the border dispute with that country in a friendly manner.

Even though the dispute primarily surfaced after Nepal included Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in an updated map without taking India onboard, Shankaracharya stressed on negotiations owing to long-standing socioreligious ties.

According to Shankaracharya, Nepal is a Hindu nation and shares a shares social, cultural, religious and spiritual bond with India from a long period. That calls for a mutually acceptable resolution to the dispute, he argued.

Besides, the seer also advised that the government must call a meeting with various religious leaders having socio-cultural insights to minimise friction between the countries.

It may be stated here that Nepal has a unique place in Jagannath culture where Shankaracharya is an influential figure. According to Jagannath temple tradition, the ‘Kasturi’ (deer musk) used by the temple is provided by the royal family of Nepal. Further, the king and queen of Nepal enjoy special privileges at the temple.

In 2018, Nepal’s last king Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev attended the ‘Pattabhisekha’ of the Shankaracharya, which is considered as a special religious ceremony pertaining to the seer.