Puri: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday described the Puri temple stampede as “extremely tragic”, and urged the Odisha government to expedite relief efforts.

At least three persons, including two women, were killed and around 50 others injured in a stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha’s Puri Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident took place around 4am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple to witness Rath Yatra festivities, they said.

Gandhi also called upon Congress workers to extend all possible assistance in the relief efforts.

“This tragedy is a serious reminder that security and crowd management preparations for such large events must be thoroughly reviewed. Protecting lives is paramount, and any lapse in this responsibility is unacceptable,” he said in a post on X.

“I express my deep condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured devotees. I appeal to the Odisha government to expedite relief efforts and urge Congress workers to provide every possible assistance in this regard,” Gandhi said.

PTI