Puri: In a shocking case of COVID violation, three youths in a car were spotted flouting lockdown norms openly Sunday in front of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri despite the imposition of strict COVID guidelines in Puri town and around the temple.

The police have started investigation into the matter.

Sources said, despite the Puri district administration sealing all the borders of the district, three youths from Bhubaneswar in a car managed to enter the district. The authenticity of the COVID pass which was attached to the car’s front glass is also being examined by the cops.

Police also said that after entering to the district the youths directly parked their car in front of the temple and started clicking photos of the temple.

With 91 fresh cases detected in Puri district Sunday, the total cases in the district reached to 677. As many as 323 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment at various COVID hospitals while 350 patients have recovered from the disease.

Two patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in the district.

PNN