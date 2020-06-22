Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has imposed a complete shutdown in Puri district from 9.00pm Monday till 2.00pm on Wednesday to hold the Rath Yatra without devotees by adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena, in an order, said that no passenger train and private or public buses other than those carrying personnel on government duty/police and vehicles on emergency services will be allowed entry into the jurisdiction of Puri district during the period.

DGP Abhay said at least 50 platoons of security personnel will be mobilised for the smooth conduct of the car festival Tuesday. Appealing to the people not to visit Bada Danda (Grand Road) on the occasion of the Rath Yatra, the police official informed all entry points to Puri will be sealed to prevent congregation of people.

As per the ritual schedule, while Pahandi (procession) will be held from 7.00am to 10am, Chhera Panhara will begin at 11.30am and chariot pulling will commence at 12 noon.