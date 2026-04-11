Puri: Campaign posters written in Bengali and appealing to voters of West Bengal have appeared across this seaside pilgrim town of Odisha, drawing criticism over the alleged politicisation of the sacred place.

The posters, put up by the ruling BJP and bearing the party’s ‘lotus’ symbol, urge devotees of Lord Jagannath to support the saffron party in West Bengal, which goes to polls in two phases April 23 and 29.

The campaign materials have been strategically placed in high-footfall locations such as the seashore, bus stand, railway station, and Grand Road beside the Jagannath temple, frequented by pilgrims and tourists.

The Swargadwar cremation ground area, often referred to as “mini-Bengal” due to the presence of Bengali shopkeepers and visitors, has also seen such posters.

The campaign material targets Bengali tourists, urging them to vote for the BJP in the upcoming West Bengal elections.

Some tourists expressed disapproval of the campaign.

“We have come to Puri to keep away from the election campaign bustle and for relaxation. The prime objective is to pay obeisance to Lord Jagannath,” said Protima Basu, a visitor.

The development has also not gone down well with the opposition BJD.

“I was born and raised in this town, but have never seen Bengal election posters being pasted on the walls of Puri. The BJP is misusing the pilgrimage town. Puri is one of the sacred four ‘dhams’ of the Hindus and should be kept out of politics,” BJD Rajya Sabha MP Subhasish Khuntia said.

He also urged the Odisha government to remove the posters and maintain the town’s sanctity.

A section of the locals echoed similar concerns.

Rathindra Mishra, a resident of the town, said it was for the first time that a political party from another state had used the town for election campaigning.

The BJP, which came to power in Odisha in 2024, defeating the BJD, however, does not see anything wrong in it.

“There is nothing wrong with fixing posters in Puri or some other places where Bengal voters are frequently visiting. It has nothing to do with religion,” state BJP spokesperson Manoj Mohapatra told PTI.

Officials said tourists from West Bengal account for around 15 per cent of domestic visitors to Odisha, with most visiting Puri for the temple and sea beach.

BJP leaders from Odisha, including ministers and MLAs, have been campaigning in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also visited the neighbouring state twice to address election rallies.