Puri: Two minors were allegedly tied to an electric pole and “tortured” by a group of miscreants in Kotakosanga area under Balanga police limits in Puri district.

The miscreants allegedly stubbed the children with cigarette butts and forced them to drink urine.

According to a source, the incident took place following a dispute between residents of Kotakosanga and Pradhansahi.

Despite the boys’ repeated pleas for help, bystanders allegedly ignored their cries. Family members later reached the spot and rescued the children, the source added.

Although the incident took place Saturday, Balanga police have not taken any action so far, leading to public outrage in the area.

PNN