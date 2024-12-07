Bhubaneswar: The Jagannath temple in Puri has received donations of Rs 113.02 crore in the last three fiscals, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan told the assembly Saturday.

In a written reply to a question, Harichandan said the temple received Rs 40.61 crore through donation boxes, Rs 59.79 crore through bank accounts and another Rs 12.60 crore through other sources from 2021-22 to 2023-24.

The highest donation of Rs 50.80 crore was received in 2022-23, while Rs 44.90 crore was donated in 2023-24 and Rs 17.31 crore was donated in 2021-22.

