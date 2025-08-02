Bhubaneswar: Pushkara, a powerful cinematic adaptation of the Odia novel Nadabindu, has been named Best Odia Film at the 71st National Film Awards, announced Friday.

The recognition marks a proud moment for Odia cinema and especially for the film’s debutant director Subhranshu Das, a cinematographer-turned-filmmaker. Directed by Das and produced under the banner of Tarang Cine Productions, Pushkara is based on the acclaimed novel by eminent writer Sankar Tripathy. The film, which was released in 2023 across cinemas in Odisha, stars Sabyasachi Mishra in the lead alongside Supriya Nayak, Ashrumochan Mohanty, and Choudhury Bikash Das.

It also features a memorable performance by the late Pintu Nanda, whose contribution to the film is being fondly remembered. Pushkara tells the haunting story of Neelakantha, a con artist who impersonates a holy man named Pushkara to exploit people’s religious faith for personal gain. However, his journey takes a tragic turn when he falls in love with a widow, leading to unforeseen consequences.

A Special Mention was conferred on Odia documentary film ‘The Sea And The Seven Villages’. The documentary directed by Himanshu Khatua captures the journey of displaced coastal communities of Satabhaya.

