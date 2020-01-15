Jakarta: World champion PV Sindhu advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament with a hard-earned victory over Japan’s Aya Ohori here Wednesday.

The fifth-seeded Sindhu clawed back from a game down to notch up a 14-21, 21-15, 21-11 victory over Ohori.

Sindhu has never lost to the World No. 20 Japanese in their 10 meetings so far. Ohori had lost to the Indian last week in the second round of the Malaysia Masters.

The 24-year-old will take on Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi, who defeated Saina Nehwal, in the second round.

Saina, who won this tournament last year before going through a lean patch, lost 21-19, 13-21, 5-21 to Takahashi in a gruelling 50-minute contest.

In other matches World No.12 Kidambi Srikanth went down to local favourite Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-18, 12-21, 14-21 in a match that lasted one hour and three minutes.

PTI