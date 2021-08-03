New Delhi: Bronze medal winner in badminton, PV Sindhu returned here Tuesday amid a rousing welcome at the IGI airport. PV Sindhu is the only Indian woman sportsperson to have won two Olympic medals. She first won the silver medal in the Rio Games and followed it up with the bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Reigning World Champion Sindhu walked out of the Indira Gandhi International Terminal amid a round of applause from the airport staff. She was flanked by security officers and wearing a face mask. The star Indian shuttler was received by Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary Ajay Singhania, along with other officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Sindhu and her Korean coach Park Tae-sang were also felicitated by Singhania at the airport.

“I am very happy and excited of course. Everybody congratulated me. I am thankful to BAI and everyone for supporting and encouraging me. It is an exciting day and happy moment for me,” Sindhu said.

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad defeated China’s He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal play-off. Sindhu won easily defeating her Chinese opponent 21-13, 21-15.