Athgarh: An eight-foot-long Indian rock python was rescued near DSP office in Chandbali Chhak of Athgarh town in Cuttack district, Wednesday.

The about three-year-old snake was seen by locals while it was perched on a tree.

Within moments, locals gathered at the place violating social distancing norms. Later, police reached the spot, dispersed the crowd and called forest officials.

On being informed, forest officials reached the spot and rescued the python. The snake might have sneaked in to human habitation from the nearby reserve forest in search of food, a forest official said.

The python was later released into the nearby reserved forest after a medical examination.

Notably, the Indian Rock python, is one of two subspecies of Python molurus that exist and its area of distribution includes India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. It is known by the common names Indian python, black-tailed python, Indian rock python, and Asian rock python.

PNN