Mumbai: After Kuwait and Oman banned the release of Samrat Prithviraj, Qatar now has put a hold on the Akshay Kumar-starrer.

Samrat Prithviraj is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle.

A source working in overseas territories, on conditions of anonymity, says: “The issue is unnecessarily getting coloured with a religious lens in these countries. People should view a film that’s based on history and is authentic from a neutral perspective.

“The fact is that India was looted by invaders who happened to be Muslims. The fact is that Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan fought one such invader and tried to protect India till his last breath. One should view history for what it is.”

The source adds: “After a ban in Kuwait and Oman, now another Islamic country, Qatar, has put the film’s release on hold. Indians living in these countries won’t be able to see the film and that’s really unfortunate. A film like this comes once in a lifetime for everyone to see and enjoy and celebrate one’s history.”

“People are trying to deny Indians of this moment. Better sense should prevail.”

Samrat Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita.

The film is set to release this Friday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.