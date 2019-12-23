Balasore: India successfully test-fired Monday its Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system, likely to be inducted into the Armed Forces by 2021, from the a base off Odisha coast.

The missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was flight-tested from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here at 11.45hours, a defence statement said.

The QRSAM was flight-tested with full configuration in deployment mode intercepting the target mid-air, meeting the mission objectives, the statement said.

“The entire event was monitored by ground telemetry, range radar and electro optical tracking systems,” the statement added.

The QRSAM weapon system, which operates on the move, comprises fully automated command and control, active array battery surveillance radar, active array battery multifunction radar and launcher. Both the radars are four-walled having 360-degree coverage with search on move and track on move capability.

Director General (Missiles and Strategic Systems), MSR Prasad was present during the trial.

With this mission, the developmental trials of the weapon system have been successfully completed and it is expected to be ready for induction by 2021, the statement informed.

PNN & Agencies