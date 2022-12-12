Rayagada: Tension prevailed after a youth died allegedly due to being administered with wrong injection and medicines by a quack having his clinic at BC Road in JKPur of Rayagada district, Saturday. The deceased was identified as Prasant Kaushalaya, 26, the only son of Tulsama and Lokanath Kaushalaya of Sanachandili village under Chandili police limits in the district. He was working from home for a private company. His death has come as a tragic shock for his elderly parents. Family members cried foul over the incident and held the quack B Anand Rao alias Nandu Babu responsible for his death and demanded stringent action against him.

Family members and villagers termed it as medical negligence and staged a demonstration outside the Chandili police station. They relented after the police assured them of action. Meanwhile, police have detained Anand and are questioning him in this connection, SDPO Debajyoti Das said.

Further investigations were on. The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem. Family members said that Prasant experienced headache and stomach pain Saturday morning for which he visited Rao’s clinic where he administered him two injections and gave him syrup and some medicines. He came back home but within 10 minutes of his arrival, he vomited and experienced pain in his chest. He, however, died before they could rush him to the hospital.