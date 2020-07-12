Kaniha: A local youth in Angul district has set an example for several others of his generation through Quail (locally called Gunduri) farming, and becoming self-sufficient and independent.

The youth, named Chinmaya Sahoo, belongs to Podagada village of Sushruba panchayat under Kaniha block. He did not want to chase after a government job after completion of his studies.

“With a very limited available fund of my own I started Gunduri bird farming a few years ago in order to eke out a living. However, my business has reached a satisfactory height and I earn Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 every month,” Chinmaya said with a sparkle in his eyes.

If the state government support is made available to him, his farming business will certainly flourish further, the youth added.

Chinmaya learnt about Quail farming from the internet. He had only Rs 20,000 to start with and borrowed another Rs 60,000 through a self-help group (SHG). The farming started under an asbestos-roofed house, one and half years ago.

Initially, Chinmaya was into poultry as well as Quail farming. Later, he focused only on the latter. He had visited several other farms in Angul district for this purpose and learnt from their experiences.

Sharing his own experience Chinmaya said that, “Quail birds are purchased for Rs 9 per chick. The birds become worthy to be sold for broiler purposes just within a span of one month. However, each bird (giving maximum 250 gram of meat) costs about Rs. 45 to Rs 60.”

“Moreover, the meat of Quail is tastier than chicken. As the bird is a hybrid variety of wild species of Quail Bird; there is nothing illegal in its farming for poultry purposes,” Chinmaya expressed.

Quail eggs are sold for Rs 2 each. The birds start laying eggs within 50 days. Quails usually feed on the same cattle feed as that of other poultry birds.

Notably, Chinmaya has already cleared up all his loans taken for Quail farming. Following his footsteps, over 20 youths belonging to Angul and Deogarh districts have started Quail farming.

Reacting to this, Kaniha veterinary doctor Dr Kamal Lochan Das said, “The state government has been providing assistance to unemployed youths under several yojanas, in order to make them self-reliant. Process to provide support to Chinmaya has already begun.”

