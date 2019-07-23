Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s enjoying a smoke during her birthday celebrations July 18 in Miami landed her in controversy, and the actress is now out to grab attention on social media with a snapshot that shows her wearing sindoor at the party.

The picture of ‘Desi girl’ at her birthday party, which surfaced online, shows her in a flaming red dress, standing in front of the birthday cake. The sindoor on her forehead is very much visible.

Priyanka was severely trolled Sunday, soon after a picture on social media showed her enjoying a smoke on a yacht with her family.

Priyanka, who last year had shared an ad-campaign where she talked about how asthma did not stop her from achieving a career high, was seen smoking a cigarette in the photograph. Her mother Madhu Chopra and pop-singer husband Nick Jonas are seen enjoying a cigar on the yacht ride.

On professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose’s ‘The Sky Is Pink’ along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

IANS