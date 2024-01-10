New Delhi: All states and Union territories will get “equitable” opportunity to display tableaux in the next three Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path under the framework of an MoU finalised following consultations between states and the defence ministry, official sources said Wednesday.

The clarification comes against the backdrop of several Opposition-ruled states including Punjab and Karnataka criticising the Centre over the selection process following rejection of their tableaux.

The sources said the consultative process for selection of the tableux started with a meeting Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane had with senior officials of the states and Union territories May 25 last year and subsequently a three-year plan was firmed up.

After four rounds of meetings by an expert committee, 16 states and Union territories (like every year) were selected for display of tableaux in the Republic Day celebrations January 26, they said.

The states and the Union territories selected for this year’s celebrations are: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann criticised the selection process for the tableaux.

The defence ministry sources said the selection of tableaux was carried out in the “most transparent and consultative manner” giving equal opportunity to all the states and Union territories irrespective of the ruling dispensation.

The two themes — ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat — Loktantra ki Matruka’ for the parade as well as the guidelines for selection were informed to the states in advance, they said.

According to the provision of the MoU, only a three-year programme was finalised to give every state and Union territory a chance on rotational basis to showcase its tableau in the Republic Day parade, they said.

“The list of the selected states and Union territories shows that the tableaux of opposition-ruled states of Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Meghalaya have been selected by expert committee for this year’s parade,” said a source.

“On the other hand, states such as Uttarakhand and Goa have not been selected,” the source added.

The sources said so far, 28 states including Karnataka are a signatory to the MoU.

In accordance with the MoU, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir Goa, Assam and Uttrakhand will take part in Bharat Parv at the Red Fort, they said.

The central government organises Bharat Parv at the Red Fort complex around the time of Republic Day celebrations to showcase India’s diversity.

The sources said the states which could not get an opportunity to display their tableaux were invited to display them at Bharat Parv from January 23 to 31.

Like every year, an expert committee, consisting of renowned artists recommended by Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and Indian Council for Cultural Relations was constituted for selecting the tableaux, they said.

In the meeting chaired by Aramane, the states and the Union territories were informed that a three year “rolling plan” for participation at the parade in 2024, 2025 and 2026 is under formulation in MoD and will be shared with them, the sources said.

The draft MoU was shared with the states for their comments and concurrence and they were advised to ensure people’s participation by organising a competition on My Gov or any similar platform for selecting the theme of their tableaux, they added.

“To fast-track the participation of tableaux year-wise, the willingness of states and Union territories was sought in advance for 2024, 2025 and 2026,” said a source.

“In response, most of the states and Union territories conveyed their willingness for all the three years,” the source said.

The sources said to encourage new and fresh talent, the Ministry of Culture empaneled 30 agencies for design and fabrication of tableaux through an open selection process and the states and Union territories were advised to engage these agencies following an appropriate procedure.

PTI