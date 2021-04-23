Mumbai: The trailer of superstar Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released Thursday. The trailer, with fight and dramatic scenes and dialogues, tries to put everything that is expected from a Salman Khan-starrer. However, there is something new in the trailer which Salman Khan’s fans did not expect.

Yes, after waiting for decades fans have finally got Salman Khan kissing on screen for the first time in his career. In the trailer, Salman is seen locking lips with Disha Patni. The scene has gone viral on social media.

Salman’s fans could not believe their eyes after watching the trailer. In the past, Salman was asked about not kissing on screen. He had then said he is hesitant to do such scenes and feels awkward.

Not anymore though. Salman’s fans have gone ga-ga over his kiss on screen. A user wrote, “Clichéd trailer but Salman looks stunning!! Also first on screen kiss with Disha.” Another one shared a possible camera trick screen grab from the trailer and wrote, “For those who saying Salman kissed Disha #Radhe.” A fan debated and wrote, “Are trailer dhang se dekh pappu..disha ke muh par patti thi uss pe kiss kiya. Bhai will never kiss on screen..He makes pure family movie.”

Cliche trailer but salman looks stunning!! Also first on screen kiss with disha 😅 #RadheTrailer — मयूर Kashyap 🇮🇳 (@MayurKashyap) April 22, 2021

However, it seems that Salman has broken his vow ‘No Kiss’ on screen policy.

The film is all set to release May 13, 2021, in cinemas worldwide and OTT platform on a Pay-per-view model. The film also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Helmed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, and Reel Life Production Private Limited.