Mumbai: The trailer of Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal’s upcoming romantic film Shiddat released Monday. The film will release digitally October 1. The film also stars Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

Radhika uploaded the trailer of the film on her Instagram account and captioned it as: “Shiddat trailer! Feel the power of love with #ShiddatTrailer, out now. Shiddat releasing on 1st October on @disneyplushotstar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

Sunny also uploaded the trailer with a similar caption.

The trailer shows the story of two strangers who meet. While Radhika’s character is engaged to someone else, Sunny’s character is head-over-heels in love with her.” Mohit and Diana are seen getting married in the trailer.

The film will be released digitally October 1 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan.