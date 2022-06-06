Bengaluru: Award-winning Kannada actress Radhika Pandit and ‘Rocking Star’ Yash’s photo shared on social media has gone viral.

The celebrity couple, especially Radhika, shares family photos (including her children Ayra and Atharv) on many occasions. Both have a huge social media fan following.

This time, the ‘Love Guru’ and ‘Mr and Mrs Ramachari’ star has not only shared the picture, but also added a caption that warmed the hearts of the couple’s fans. “I read somewhere that, ‘A good painter needs only three colours: Black, White and Red.”

The picture has got 2.69 lakh likes almost instantaneously and many more people are loving it. After the record-shattering success of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, Yash has been spending quality time with his family, though there’s much anticipation about his upcoming projects.