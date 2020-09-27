Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to start a radio programme titled ‘Radio Pathasala’ to impart education to students between Class I and Cass VIII beginning September 28.

The programme will be aired on All India Radio (AIR) from Monday to Friday each week from 10 am to 10.15 am.

“A letter in this regard has been sent to all the District Education Officers, District Project Coordinators and all Block Education Officers Saturday,” said State Project Director, Bhupender S Punia.

“The above officers have been directed to intimate all Headmasters/ICRCCs to widely disseminate among the students and parents to listen to the programme”, added Punia.

Notably, in view of the pandemic, the schools and colleges in the state have been closed down since March 17.

Education programme for students from Class I to Class V will be aired each Monday while Tuesday will have programmes for Class II & Class VI, Class III & Class VII—Wednesday, Class IV & Class VIII—Thursday and Class VI, Class VII & Class VIII—Friday.

The state government has reduced 30 per cent syllabus of students due to the pandemic.

PNN